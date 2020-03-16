Share:

Kite flying has been a favourite hobby since time immemorial. When I was growing up in the then East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, I remember this time of the year saw active promotion of kite flying. Of course, things used to be the same in Lahore for the longest time as well.

In Pakistan, we always used to celebrate kite flying. It used to be a national holiday that we loved, one that we all collectively orchestrated in the country. It was celebrated with traditional festivities, with local music and traditional food.

Contrary to what is commonly known, kite flying and Basant aren’t exactly synonymous. Basant is rooted in religious festivities and has its origins in Vasant Panchami. The festival also celebrates the arrival of spring, which of course has been traditionally been welcomed in many ways – kite flying being one of them.

Flying kites spreads out a wonderful spectacle that should be encouraged, and the breathtaking sights that it brings should be welcomed. It is an experience that the latest generation can’t even relate to.

The events can be organised in collaboration with local schools, which will help streamline the process. The schools used to have curricula designed for spring, taught during the months of February and March. This way they will learn how to contribute for the spectacle.

Every nation needs spectacles other than abrogations and annulments. Let’s have a positive spectacle for a change, one which is a treat to watch.

We need innovative ventures to be merged with our traditional festivals, which will stimulate the nation and help us get assimilated.

The months of February and March are ideal for kite flying. We must not give way to pity and fear. We should rather think positively so that our forthcoming generations get more breathing space and be less oppressed.

It will also provide much needed outdoor activity to a generation that has become obsessed with apps that they have continued to download over the past decade. They need to be shown the light, along with the real colours and blessings that it showers down.

When we celebrate Basant, we should we should not forget the fact that it is a peaceful sport, which should not harm others. We should arrange activities in a more secure environment for everyone.

Hopefully we’ll soon come across a new exuberance where ecstatic kite flying would commence the new season. It would be lovely to see a small chapter included in our curricula which talks about kite flying.

For those of us who lack initiative, one could arrange essay writing competitions or any other such parallel activity. Teaching kite-making can also be an appropriate activity to go with the festivity.

If our spectacle succeeds, we may start exporting kites all around the world, along with the festival itself. We could also export exclusive clothing related to the festival, full of yellow and white colours. We need to promote the best of our culture for the rest of the world to see.