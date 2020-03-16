- 10:02 AM | March 19, 2020 Ibuprofen may worsen coronavirus symptoms, WHO warns
- 8:45 AM | March 19, 2020 US Senate approves $105B virus aid bill, sends to Trump
- 8:29 AM | March 19, 2020 UK to develop ‘game changer’ COVID-19 test: PM Johnson
- 11:59 PM | March 18, 2020 COVID-19: Italy deaths near 3,000 with 475 in a day
- 11:10 PM | March 18, 2020 Palestine calls for int'l intervention to prevent Israeli annexation of West Bank
- 10:47 PM | March 18, 2020 COVID-19: Pakistan leader's test clear after China tour
- 9:46 PM | March 18, 2020 Security forces kill 7 terrorists in Waziristan, four soldiers martyred
- 8:19 PM | March 18, 2020 JI defers protest drive against government due to Corona virus
- 7:22 PM | March 18, 2020 NDMA to send 14-tonne ready- to-eat meal for students in Wuhan
- 7:02 PM | March 18, 2020 Turkey congratulates North Macedonia on NATO accession amidst Syria's 'Idlib crisis'
- 6:45 PM | March 18, 2020 Small-scale War between Nuclear-Armed India and Pakistan would Harm Global Food Supply: NASA Study
- 6:30 PM | March 18, 2020 Pakistani, Indian troops exchange heavy firing across LoC
- 6:07 PM | March 18, 2020 Iran 'will continue to respond’ to Soleimani’s Murder as Iraqi Militia Rockets Rain Down on US Bases
- 5:42 PM | March 18, 2020 Coronavirus pandemic: Govt postpones all examinations till June 1
- 5:33 PM | March 18, 2020 Azad Kashmir reports its first coronavirus case
- 5:30 PM | March 18, 2020 Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visits PAF Air War College
- 5:16 PM | March 18, 2020 P&D board presents Punjab Govt's plan for economic stabilisation amidst coronavirus spread
- 5:00 PM | March 18, 2020 Coronavirus: ADB approves immediate grant of $50 million for Pakistan
- 4:45 PM | March 18, 2020 Exports increase 22.68 pc to Rs. 2,439 mln in eight months
- 3:32 PM | March 18, 2020 FM Qureshi goes into self-isolation as precaution against COVID-19