Sindh government Spokesman and Advisor on Law, and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday has told that the number of coronavirus patients in the province has escalated to 76.

In a tweet, the advisor said, “50 people who had arrived in Sukkur from Taftaan have tested positive for the virus. So the total patients have reached 76 in Sindh.”

More results have come in. So far 50 people who had arrived in Sukkur from Taftaan have tested positive, 25 at Karachi & 1 at Hyderabad. So the total patients have reached 76 in Sindh. Out of these 76 patients, 2 have recovered & the remaining 74 are being kept in isolation

Out of these 76 patients, two have recovered and the remaining 74 are being kept in isolation, he added.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said, "We’ve increased our diagnostic capacity, and are now able to carry out #coronavirus test in 13 labs across the country."

He also asserted that the government has taken security measures on borders of the country to prevent spreading of coronavirus. Masses should not get panic and feel scared of the disease and adopt precautions, he advised.

Meanwhile, the deadly virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 5,000 lives and infected more than 150,000 people across 135 countries and territories.

No death has been reported in Pakistan while two persons have died in India due to the disease. So far, 52 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan and there are 107 confirmed cases in India.