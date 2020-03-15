Share:

KHANEWAL - Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Agha Zaheer Abbasi said that the district administration had completed all arrangements to meet coronavirus threat in the whole district. He said six isolation centres had been established in the district as precautionary measures. The official said that these six quarantines would be at girls and boys colleges Khanewal, boys hostel Mian Channu, Rural Health centres Sardar Pur and Kukar Hutta and Jahanian Girls College. Addressing to a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee, Agha Zaheer Abbasi said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had instructed all deputy commissioners to use all resources for fighting Coronavirus before time, besides alerting all hospitals staff. He said that all four Assistant Commissioners had been directed to make all arrangements in the six newly established isolation centres.