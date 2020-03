Share:

As we all are well aware that how our neighboring country China is suffering from an epidemic evil. The total of infected Chinese from Coronavirus are near to 80000 and the death rate has crossed 2200. However, here in our country Pakistan, the people are taking this as a trend. Thus, if you can’t do anything then please stop making such kind of videos. This is our duty to pray for them and give recommendations instead of these videos on tik tok.

ZAHEER DOSHAMBAY,

Kech.