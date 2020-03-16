Share:

NAWABSHAH - Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah on Sunday said that people should cooperate with the government in implementing the safety arrangements so that the spread of coronavirus could be prevented.

While presiding over a meeting held here to review the safety arrangements made to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country, especially in Sindh, he said that increasing number of cases of the virus in Sindh were a cause of concern, but this could be prevented by adopting safety measures.

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Mirza Nasir Ali, Additional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo, Additional Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze Tashfin Alam, Information Officer Sher Mohammad Jamali, District Health Officers of all the three districts, officials of Education, Health, Police and other related departments attended the meeting. The commissioner further said that the Sindh government was taking measures on a war footing to stop the virus from spreading.

He further said that by the grace of Allah (The Almighty), the situation is under control up till now. “But we have to be prepared to deal with any kind of situation,” he cautioned.

The commissioner directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of the Sindh government’s ban on marriage ceremonies, religious and public gatherings at all costs.

He said that persons coming from Iran, China and other countries shall be identified and on arrivals should be screened.

Shah also directed taking steps immediately to raise awareness among people about the pandemic.