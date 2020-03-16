Share:

MULTAN - The Joint Task Team (JTT) have unearthed a distillery and recovered drugs and illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at Makhdoom Rasheed police station areas, police said on Sunday. According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Chak 9/MR, 6/MR and suburban. Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 61 people. The teams also arrested a suspect and recovered four illegal weapons and local made wine during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspect, police sources added.