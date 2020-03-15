Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-Former Prime Minister and PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the engineered elections are actually weakening democracy by eliminating the people from their true representatives, thereby destroying the people’s confidence in democracy.

While addressing a gathering on Sunday in Cholistan some 50 km from Rahim Yar Khan he said that he wanted the present government to fulfil its tenure so that such rulers could not be kept in the public forever.

He said that Maryam Nawaz will play a very vital and an important role in Pakistani politics in near future. He said that NAB was working to avenge the opposition and arrested him for more than six months but could not found any evidence. He further said that NAB also couldn’t find any against Ahsan Iqbal, another senior PML-N leader.

He said that the next local elections in Punjab would be the real test of popularity of present government will but they expect that the PML-N will achieve record-breaking success in these local body elections. He further said that PML N President and Opposition Leader Mian Shehbaz Sharif will return to Pakistan soon. MNA Sheikh Fayyaz-ud-Din, MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad and Former Senator Chaudhry Saud Majid were also present on this occasion.