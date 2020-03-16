Share:

KANDHKOT - Two people, father and son, were killed after a qingqi rickshaw collided with a bike in the jurisdiction of Tangwani police station here on Sunday. According to reports, Rahamatullah Gishkori and his son Qaim were going to Tangwani on their bike when they reached Manjhi stop on Indus Highway, a speeding rickshaw hit their bike; resultantly they were killed on the spot. Police’s patrolling party rushed to site of the incident and removed the bodies to the hospital for autopsy. Police said that driver of the rickshaw managed to flee from the scene after the incident while no case was registered till the filing of this news.