Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Zafar Iqbal Sarwar and Vice President Bilal Waheed have said that the Pak economy is unable to sustain the global meltdown triggered by coronavirus and Pakistan government should take immediate measures to save it from total annihilation.

In a joint statement issued here on Monday, Zafar Iqbal Sarwar and Bilal Waheed said that the Pakistan economy was already at the verge of collapse while recent global crisis have made it further difficult to absorb any shock.

They said that the corona scam will pass within next couple of months but its foot prints would continue to punch our economy for the next many years. The industrial sector was already in bad shape but God forbid the closure of industrial sector may open flood gates of unemployment in addition a steep decline in production and export, they added.

The SVP and VP FCCI further stated that the government should boldly face the emerging challenges to save industrial sector with a focus on the SME sector which has a lead role in export and revenue generation.