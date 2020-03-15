Share:

ATTOCK - New guidelines have been issued to control immoral activities and unnecessary contact of the male staff of Government Women College Hazro with students. The fresh SOP was issued after the arrest of a college Clerk who allegedly raped a First-Year student. Deputy Director Professor Usman Siddiqui while talking to this reporter said that all measures would be taken to ensure safety of the students. He said that to avoid recurrence of such incidents a new SOP WAS devised for the college staff and this will be implemented in other colleges as well. Usman Siddiqui said that as per the new SOP CCTV cameras would be increased, clerical staff office will be shifted to a new location to avoid unnecessary contact and interaction of the male staff with students.