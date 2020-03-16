Share:

FAISALABAD - Growers have been advised to complete peanut cultivation during the month of April. A spokesman of agriculture department said on Sunday that growers should cultivate approved varieties of peanut to get better produce. The growers have also been advised to contact agriculture experts for guidance. Furthermore, the agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of sugarcane crops and complete it immediately during March 15 to get bumper yield. Spokesman of the agriculture extension department said today that the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of sugarcane over maximum space because its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting the sugar requirements of the people but it also helps the growers in mitigating their financial issues.

Among the approved varieties of sugarcane include CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-43-33, CPF-243, HSF-240, SPSG-26, SPF-213, SPF-245 and COJ-84, he said.