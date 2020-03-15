Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has nabbed two members of an inter-provincial gang of car-lifters and recovered five cars worth millions of rupees from them. According to the police officials, the team led by In-charge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaquat Ali apprehended Fazal Subhan son of Muhammad Ilyas, a resident of Mardan and Khalid Khan Dabang son of Musfar Khan, a resident of District Peshawar. The police team also recovered five cars worth millions of rupees from them, said the officials. During the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed to have taken away nine more vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and later sold the vehicles in Mardan and Peshawar. The police said that efforts were underway for recovery of the remaining vehicles. In the meantime, Tarnol police have arrested two other car-lifters of Qazi Fawad-ul-Malook inter-provincial gang who have been identified as Sajjad alias Zubair son of Farooq Shah, a resident of district Mardan and Hazir Ali son of Numair Khan of district Sawabi. The police team recovered a stolen vehicle worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from their possession while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices. During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed to have taken away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Punjab.

and later sold them in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

They were also wanted in 26 cases registered with various Police stations of Islamabad, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mardan, Sawat and Nowshera. They used to sell the stolen/snatched vehicles in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. The vehicles were sold on fabricated documents, according to the officials. An accomplice of the accused was already in Mardan jail, who was being shifted to Islamabad for investigation along with the two recently held accused. The police said that they were striving to recover further stolen vehicles from the accused.