PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan, has directed the highups of relevant departments to take result-oriented steps for the completion of all developmental schemes of public welfare within the stipulated time period stating and warned that any unnecessary delay in the completion of these schemes will not be tolerated.
He further directed them to put in place an effective mechanism of close coordination amongst all the relevant departments for the timely approval of schedules of new expenditures (SNEs), PC-1s and summaries of developmental schemes from the competent forums.
He was chairing a high-level meeting here yesterday to review progress on the developmental projects of district Swat under the Annual Developmental Program (ADP) of the current financial year.
Besides, Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shakil Qadir, Principal Secretary to CM, Shahab Ali Shah and Commissioner Malakand, Riaz Mehsud, highups of all relevant departments and districts administration of Swat attended the meeting. The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the physical progress made so far on the projects.
These projects include public welfare schemes of health, education, irrigation, agriculture, public health engineering, tourism, sports, roads, and other sectors.
The meeting was informed that the project for the establishment of Agriculture University Peshawar Campus at Takhtaband with a cost of Rs. 500 million rupees had been completed and is ready for inauguration.
It was further informed that developmental portfolio of district Swat under the current ADP included construction of Tehsil Municipal Administration Complex Matta, upgrading of Basic Health Units Bar Shawar and Darnmai to Rural Health Centres, establishment of Divisional Food and Drug Testing Laboratory Swat, Establishment of three comprehensive health units, upgradation of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kabal, establishment of Paeds Hospital, establishment of Women University Swat, establishment of Burn and Trauma Centre Matta, establishment of colleges at Wana, Bagh Dherai and Saidu Sharif, reconstitution of District Jail Swat and many other schemes in various sectors.