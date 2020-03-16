Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Min­ister, Mahmood Khan, has direct­ed the highups of relevant de­partments to take result-oriented steps for the completion of all de­velopmental schemes of public welfare within the stipulated time period stating and warned that any unnecessary delay in the com­pletion of these schemes will not be tolerated.

He further directed them to put in place an effective mechanism of close coordination amongst all the relevant departments for the time­ly approval of schedules of new ex­penditures (SNEs), PC-1s and sum­maries of developmental schemes from the competent forums.

He was chairing a high-level meeting here yesterday to review progress on the developmental projects of district Swat under the Annual Developmental Program (ADP) of the current financial year.

Besides, Additional Chief Secre­tary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shak­il Qadir, Principal Secretary to CM, Shahab Ali Shah and Commission­er Malakand, Riaz Mehsud, high­ups of all relevant departments and districts administration of Swat attended the meeting. The meeting was given a detailed brief­ing on the physical progress made so far on the projects.

These projects include public welfare schemes of health, educa­tion, irrigation, agriculture, pub­lic health engineering, tourism, sports, roads, and other sectors.

The meeting was informed that the project for the establishment of Agriculture University Pesha­war Campus at Takhtaband with a cost of Rs. 500 million rupees had been completed and is ready for inauguration.

It was further informed that de­velopmental portfolio of district Swat under the current ADP includ­ed construction of Tehsil Munici­pal Administration Complex Mat­ta, upgrading of Basic Health Units Bar Shawar and Darnmai to Rural Health Centres, establishment of Divisional Food and Drug Testing Laboratory Swat, Establishment of three comprehensive health units, upgradation of Tehsil Headquar­ters Hospital Kabal, establishment of Paeds Hospital, establishment of Women University Swat, estab­lishment of Burn and Trauma Cen­tre Matta, establishment of colleg­es at Wana, Bagh Dherai and Saidu Sharif, reconstitution of District Jail Swat and many other schemes in various sectors.