PESHAWAR - Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ajmal Wazir has announced the release of Rs 500 million on an emergency basis on behalf of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for the purchase of essential equipments and other allied items to fight coronavirus throughout the province.
While briefing the media at a press conference in Civil Secretariat here on Sunday, Ajmal Wazir said that coronavirus is an international issue and not confined to Pakistan alone. However, our level of preparedness is matching and taken allout efforts to control the virus at all levels.
He said the provincial cabinet in its recently held meeting had taken a number of steps including relaxing rules and regulations for making urgently required procurement to counter coronavirus in the province.
The Advisor to CM assured to implement all cabinet decisions to counter coronavirus in the province, advising the people not to be scared of it but sent a caution to remain well aware of this pandemic.
The government has urged to the media to put their share of creating mass scale public awareness against pandemic effects of coronavirus in the province.
Referring to the government efforts taken so far, Ajmal reminded that saving the people is the first and foremost responsibility and curative steps have been taken on war footings. However, prevention is the best cure to knock down this pandemic.
He said that there is a complete ban on gatherings and congregations beyond 50 or more in the province. The district administration was empowered to take all steps wherever required in the given situation, he added.
He said that the provincial government had a special high-powered task force led by the chief minister to effectively counter corona virus in the province adding that this is a challenge requiring continuous monitoring and focus.
He disclosed that 1200 isolation wards were established across the province. Health workers have been deployed in the airport, 36 tests were conducted in which 27 found negative and 9 are yet to be determined.
Referring to a question, Ajmal Wazir said that screening of all Chinese living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been completed and even those working with Chinese have also been screened. He said that local volunteers have been put on alert.