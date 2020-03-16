Share:

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ajmal Wazir has an­nounced the release of Rs 500 mil­lion on an emergency basis on be­half of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for the purchase of essential equipments and other allied items to fight coronavirus throughout the province.

While briefing the media at a press conference in Civil Secretar­iat here on Sunday, Ajmal Wazir said that coronavirus is an interna­tional issue and not confined to Pa­kistan alone. However, our level of preparedness is matching and tak­en allout efforts to control the vi­rus at all levels.

He said the provincial cabinet in its recently held meeting had taken a number of steps includ­ing relaxing rules and regulations for making urgently required pro­curement to counter coronavirus in the province.

The Advisor to CM assured to implement all cabinet decisions to counter coronavirus in the prov­ince, advising the people not to be scared of it but sent a caution to re­main well aware of this pandemic.

The government has urged to the media to put their share of cre­ating mass scale public awareness against pandemic effects of coro­navirus in the province.

Referring to the government ef­forts taken so far, Ajmal reminded that saving the people is the first and foremost responsibility and curative steps have been taken on war foot­ings. However, prevention is the best cure to knock down this pandemic.

He said that there is a complete ban on gatherings and congrega­tions beyond 50 or more in the province. The district administra­tion was empowered to take all steps wherever required in the giv­en situation, he added.

He said that the provincial gov­ernment had a special high-pow­ered task force led by the chief minister to effectively counter co­rona virus in the province adding that this is a challenge requiring continuous monitoring and focus.

He disclosed that 1200 isolation wards were established across the province. Health workers have been deployed in the airport, 36 tests were conducted in which 27 found negative and 9 are yet to be determined.

Referring to a question, Ajmal Wazir said that screening of all Chinese living in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa has been completed and even those working with Chinese have also been screened. He said that local volunteers have been put on alert.