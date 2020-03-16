Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) in the wake of the prevailing situation of coronavirus, continued medical and precautionary activities even on Sunday.

Principal PGMI Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar and Medical Superintendent (MS) of LGH Dr. Mahmood Salah Uddin himself supervised arrangements of cleanliness and spray in different wards while there was high alert in all the departments and doctors and paramedical staff remained on duty as well.

Talking in this regard, MS LGH told “we all have to make united efforts to meet this challenge and leave no stone unturned in this regard. He said that in Lahore General Hospital Isolation Ward for Corona patients has been established in Phase III which is totally separated from other wards and patients while other than duty doctors, nurses and medical staff no one would be allowed to go there.”

Dr. Mahmood Salah Uddin further told that as per the guidelines of SOPs of Health Department of Punjab all the suspects of coronavirus were being provided complete help in diagnosis and medical facilities in this regard. He said that bio-metric attendance had also been stopped for all doctors, nurses and para medical staff. Principal PGMI said that today Corona had become an international issue and we were also trying level best to stop this menace at the start. He appealed the masses to also adopt all precautionary measures even at home.

Prof. Al-fareed assured that no negligence would be observed and doctors, nurses and medical staff would be alert round the clock to meet any emergency of coronavirus. He assured that he himself was supervising all the process in this regard and foolproof arrangements had been assured already.