ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division has submitted the details of 16 dual nationality holder senior bureaucrats of different services groups in National Assembly, The Nation has learnt it reliably.

According to the report, these 16 officers who hold the dual nationality belong to Pakistan Administrative Service , Police Serice of Pakistan and Secretariat group including Secretary Human Rights Rabia Javeria Agha (British), Secretary Finance Division Naveed Kamran Baloch (Canada), Additional Secretary Food and Security Sher Afghan (US), Special Secretary Education Punjab Shahid Mansoor (Canada), Sara Saeed posted in National School of Public Policy (British), Dr Muhammad Ajmal, a grade-21 officer posted in KP (Canada), Ali Sarfraz Hussain, a grade-21 officer of PAS holds the nationality of UK, Director General of National Police Bureau, a grade-22 officer of PSP Ijaz Hussain Shah (Canada), Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, a grade-20 officer of PSP (UK), Mirza Farhan Baig, a grade-20 officer of PSP (UK), Shahid Javeed, a grade-20 officer of PSP (Canada), Afsar Hussain Barkat, a grade-21 officer posted in Balochistan (Canada), Shoila Ahmad Shiekh, a grade-19 officer(UK), Adil Memon, a grade-19 officer of PSP posted in Sindh (US) and Muhammad Washaq, a grade-19 officer of Secretariat group posted in PM office also holds US nationality.

Last year, the government has constituted a Sub-Committee to further deliberate the issue of dual nationality holders in public offices and asked the Establishment Division to initiate proceeding against those officials who have wilfully concealed their nationality.

In 2018, on the direction of Supreme Court Orders, the Establishment Division issued a SRO to all Ministries/Divisions to submit the details of officers who are dual nationality-holders.