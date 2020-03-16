Share:

JACOBABAD - Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar was posted as the Sindh IGP with the consent of the federal government, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] Sindh Vice President Agha Taimoor Khan Pathan here on Sunday.

He expressed the hope that Mahar would do his best to improve law and order in the province.

He was speaking to the media following a meeting with party workers at Sultankot. Aslam Abro, PTI MPA, and Mubeen Jatoi, party’s General Secretary, were also present on the occasion.

Pathan said that the Sindh government was an example of bad governance, and its health department, in particular, was in tatters. “Doctors at government hospitals in Shikarpur and Jacobabad are not interested in treating the patients at all despite drawing hefty salaries,” the PTI leader said, and added, they, instead, preferred to work at private hospitals.

He further said that law and order situation in Shikarpur was good when Dr Muhammad Rizwan Ahmed Khan was the SSP. “However, after his transfer outlaws have once again become active in the district,” he regretted.

Pathan further said that when NAB arrested politicians and other influential persons for corruption, they were kept in a comfortable environment while security was also provided to them.

Agha Shamas Pathan was prominent amongst the other leaders present there.

A large number of party workers raised the slogans in favour of Agha Taimoor Khan Pathan and Aslam Abro on the occasion, and assured them their full support and cooperation for the betterment of the country as well the province.