Islamabad - Former model-turned-actress Mehwish Hayat, widely regarded as one of the leading film and screen stars in the Urdu entertainment industry is to be featured in a BBC production “My World”, produced by leading Hollywood star and philanthropist Angelina Jolie. Speaking about the interview, Mehwish Hayat has said “Excited that my interview for BBC world will be out soon.

Great concept created by Angelia Jolie for the first TV show she is producing”. Mehwish also praised the Hollywood actress for creating a great concept for her show that aims to inform viewers about the on-going issues in the world. Facts and figures will also be presented to help audience members create their own opinions about the international issues. Awarded two international Lux Style Awards (Pakistan’s biggest entertainment awards), Mehwish was honoured with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan, the highest declaration given to a civilian in Pakistan based on their achievements.