Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday urged Ulema and Mashiekh to postpone all religious gatherings for the time being as precautionary measure to ensure protection of general public from coronavirus.

In a message, the minister urged them to conclude the Jumma prayers in less time. He said that the government is taking effective steps to tackle the coronavirus so no need to panic.

As Muslims, we should turn to Allah with prayers, worship and repentance and take the precautionary measures and course of treatments as it is Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH), he advised.