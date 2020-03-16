Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Incubation Centers (NICs), operating in five major cities of the country have so far trained around 127 promising entrepreneurs in starting and successfully running their own businesses. According to the data shared about NICs outcome, as many as 127 startups had so far graduated from the Centers that generated over Rs 1 billion revenue, created millions of jobs empowered more than 480 females with the help of 120 mentors deployed at the Incubation facilities. The NICs, established under the auspices of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, were operating in the country with the objective to help the budding professional in initiating startups, keeping in mind their critical role in economic growth, job creation, financial inclusion, reducing the income divide, and building a knowledge-based economy. Currently, all five NICs in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta, are housing 440 promising startups, which have been provided mentorship and networking by leading entrepreneurs, corporate chieftains, top professionals, investors and global entrepreneurial organizations through numerous events and meet-ups. The government has a vision of accelerated digitization and transformation of Pakistan into a knowledge-based economy to spur economic growth through innovation and entrepreneurship. Startups is playing vital role in economic growth, job creation, financial inclusion, reducing the income divide, and building a knowledge economy.