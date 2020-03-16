Share:

With 69 new cases emerging on Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 121 in Pakistan, said officials.

The total number of cases in south Sindh province rose to 88 on Monday, out of which 26 cases were reported from Karachi, one case from Hyderabad and 61 cases are the pilgrims who recently returned from Iran and were quarantined in the province, the Health Department of Sindh said in a tweet.

Meeran Yousuf, media coordinator of the Sindh's health department, told Xinhua that of these cases, two people who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to hospital have been discharged following treatment. "The clinical condition of the remaining patients is stable."

Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province reported its first 15 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday. KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said 15 out of 19 individuals who traveled from Iran have tested positive for the disease.

Talking to Xinhua, Waseem Khawaja, spokesperson of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad, said his hospital has four confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which one person who was being treated at the hospital has been discharged on Sunday after making full recovery.

Amid the rising number, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Monday over the measures taken by the provincial authorities to curb the spread of the virus.