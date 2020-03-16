Share:

One of the major health issue we are seeing today is Obesity. I don’t know why this problem is increasing day by day? How these people are? They don’t care about their obesity? They don’t have control over obesity. These people have only one to three things in life that is eating oily food, busy in their tough schedules and oversleep over time . People have no time, to wake up early in the morning and do some walk and some exercises to live a long and healthy life. If we can’t care, these major problems in your body arises, such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and certain cancers. Eating unhealthy foods and overeating are easy in our culture today. Many things influence eating behavior, including emotions, habits, and access to food. A diet that’s high in calories, lacking in fruits and vegetables, full of fast food, and laden with high-calorie beverages and oversized portions contributes to weight gain. Today’s people have a sedentary lifestyle, you can easily take in more calories every day than you burn through exercise and routine daily activities. Looking at computer, tablet and phone screens is a sedentary activity. The number of hours you spend in front of a screen is highly associated with weight gain.

If we want to control over Obesity, we have to make a good dietary plan, when we eat, we have to make a practice to eat food in a state of consciousness , not to eat so fast. Eat more fruit, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains.

Exercise, even moderately, for at least 30 minutes a day. Cut down your consumption of fatty and sugary foods and monitor our weight regularly.

YARSILA SHAIKH,

Karachi.