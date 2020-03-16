Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza has said that Pakistan is fully prepared to cope with the challenge of coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting of emergency core group in Islamabad on Monday, he said facilities of coronavirus test are being provided in fourteen laboratories.

He said the national action plan is being implemented with complete national solidarity.

The Special Assistant said the flights coming from other countries are only landing in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi, where the screening systems have been further strengthened and made effective.

He said the people having cough, fever and breathing problem can contact the ministry of health on helpline 1166 whilst staying at home.

The Special Assistant expressed the confidence that with collective efforts, we will overcome this challenge.