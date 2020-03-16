Share:

KARACHI - Following an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the province, the Sindh government has announced to keep all parks and other recreational centres in the province closed. Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, in pursuance of the Sindh government’s policy, has also ordered shutdown of the parks and other entertainment facilities in the city falling under the control of the City District Government Karachi (CDGK), said a press release issued here on Sunday. The CDGK has also displayed banners on the roadsides and other places, intimating people about the closure of parks, zoos etc. The provincial government has already announced holidays for all educational institutions till May 31, 2020 for the same reason. Meanwhile, marked decrease has been witnessed in the number of bookings of hotel rooms due to the fear of coronavirus. Apart from that, scheduled functions/ceremonies were being cancelled across the country, said Chairman, Pakistan Hotel Association M. Zubair Baweja in a media chat here. Baweja, who is also the Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said that over the last three months, the booking of rooms in hotels had dropped from 90 percent to 40 percent.