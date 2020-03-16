Share:

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday said it had in consultation with Bangladesh Cricket Board and decided to postpone the upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi for a later date.

The Bangladesh cricket team due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 5-9.

According to a press release from PCB, two boards will identify a future date when ICC World Test Championship commitment can fulfilled.

The first Test of the series played in Rawalpindi from February 7-10, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

Till Monday the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has risen to 102, most of them in Karachi.

Pakistan’s Twenty 20 franchise competition Pakistan Super League also abruptly affected by the virus outbreak.

The PCB had given all the participating players in PSL the option to withdraw from the tournament before the Karachi phase and 10 foreign players and one foreign coach have availed the option.