ISLAMABAD - A petition seeking disqualification of Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir has been moved before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Petitioner Abul Wali, an undergraduate student of political science and history and belongs to a middle class family of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas moved the petition through Khurram Shehzad Chughtai Advocate and requested the court to declare that the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) is involved in anti-State activities. He also prayed to the court to direct the federal government to determine the status of the PTM and declare it an organization involved in anti-national activities.

Wali further sought a directive for the government to investigate alleged unlawful operations and activities by the PTM by exposing its membership, funding and links with elements/entities operating against sovereignty, security and integrity of Pakistan.

He added that the declaration should come while considering the principles laid down by the Supreme Court in a number of earlier judgments as well as under Section 2 (a)(iii) of the Prevention of Anti-National Activities Act, 1974.

The petitioner prayed to the IHC to order the respondents to take cognizance against the PTM and Ali Wazir and restrict, control and censor their publications under the applicable laws in the larger public interest to maintain political, social and public order.

He also sought a declaration that the alleged acts and deeds of Wazir are in contravention to the interest and integrity of Pakistan for violating Article 5 of the Constitution and the oath of office and also disqualify him in view of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution for his contemptuous remarks against the judiciary. Wali maintained that as an interim relief, the government should provide security to the petitioner.

He contended that being the holder of public office, the MNA is first and foremost fiduciary and trustee for the people of Pakistan and when performing the functions of his office, he should have no interest other than the interests of the people.

Petitioner alleged in the petition that Wazir is taking decisions which are often of grave consequence for the protection of economic, political and over-all national interests of the country. He added that in other words, there is a fiduciary duty of the highest order and its violations have three legal consequences which are being ignored by the government.