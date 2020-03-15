Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi police here on Sunday issued an advisory to avoid Coronavirus clarifying that there was nothing to worry and to be afraid of corona. Every little case of the common cough or flu should not be taken as Coronavirus and directed them to “wash hands regularly, use mask and boil water,” informed police spokesman. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that precaution is the best tool and take pre-emptive measures to fight with Coronovirus. Referring to the teachings of Islam, he said Islam stresses the need of cleanliness, adding that it is our first obligation to keep our surroundings clean. On the other hand, the district government has cancelled and banned all kinds of public gatherings in the district with an immediate effect. According to a notification issued here by the deputy commissioner, all kinds of religious ceremonies like Majalis, Naatia Mehfils, Urs, Sallana Jalsa, conferences etc., other activities in cinema halls and theaters, jashan-e-baharan, sports activities and ceremonies in marriage/banquet hall and marquees have been banned in the wake of Coronavirus. Punjab government has closed all educational institutions and prohibited all public gatherings and events for three weeks.

10 gamblers arrested in raid

RAWALPINDI - In a crackdown against anti-social elements, police have arrested 10 gamblers besides recovering money amounting Rs26,670 and 10 mobile phones from their possession, spokesman of police informed here on Sunday. Waris Khan Police got information that some people were busy in gambling in the area and during the course of action police arrested the gamblers identified as Muhammad Haris, Zeeshan, Nasir Ali, Umair, Farad Ali, Amad, Waqas, Hayyat, Qamar, Hamza besides recovering RS26,670 and 10 mobile phones from their posession. Police have registered separate cases against all of them under the Gambling Act. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the Waris Khan team in arresting the gamblers adding that strict action must be taken against such elements who were violating rule of law.