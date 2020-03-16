Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi is leaving for China today on two-day official visit on the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

According to Foreign Office, the President will be accompanied by a delegation including the Foreign Minister, Minister for Planning and Development and other senior officials.

The President will meet with Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders. A number of MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit.

This will be his first visit to China, which is singularly aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan to government and people of China while Beijing is resolutely engaged in efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

President says China visit meant to express solidarity, learn from Covid-19 tackling experience

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said his visit to China was meant to express solidarity on Covid-19 epidemic and also learn from Chinese experience to effectively handle the situation.

“The way, China has fought the Coronavirus is an example for the world and Pakistan would also like to get an input about it,” the president told APP at Nur Khan Air Base, prior to his departure to China on a two-day official visit.

President Alvi said his delegation, comprising Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Planning Minister Asad Umar, was visiting China on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He said the visit was aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan towards the government and the people of China while Beijing made resolute efforts to containing and dealing with the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Alvi said China also wanted to thank Pakistan for trusting on it “like a brother” during the situation.

Earlier, the Foreign Office in a statement said the visit would play an important role in further solidifying the historic bonds of trust and mutual support between the two “iron brothers”.

“It will also serve as an opportunity for the leadership of the two countries to review bilateral,regional and international issues and to advance the shared goals of promoting peace, prosperity and development in the region and beyond,” it said.

The statement added that Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners, joined through an “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership”.

“This time-tested friendship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests. The leadership of both countries is fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era,” the Foreign Office said.