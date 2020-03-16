Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi will be visiting China for two days from today (Monday).He will be undertaking this visit on the invitation of President Xi Jinping of China.The President will be accompanied by a delegation including the foreign minister, minister for planning, development and special initiatives and senior officials, said a foreign ministry statement.The President will meet with President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders. A number of memorandums are expected to be signed.

This will be the President’s first visit to China, which is singularly aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan towards the government and the people of China while Beijing was resolutely engaged in efforts to contain and deal with the spread of Covid-19.The visit will play an important role in further solidifying the historic bonds of trust and mutual support between the two ‘iron brothers’.It will also serve as an opportunity for the leadership of the two countries to review bilateral, regional and international issues and to advance the shared goals of promoting peace, prosperity and development in the region and beyond.Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners.