Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired a meeting here at the Finance Division on Monday to review the progress being made by the major sectors of the economy.

The meeting was attended by Ministers for Energy and Economic Affairs Division, Chairperson FBR and Secretaries of Finance Division, Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Ministry of Commerce.

The participants of the meeting shared the details of the ongoing major initiatives of their respective Ministries and Divisions, their current status of progress to meet the targets set during the current financial year, the impact of the ongoing corona virus epidemic on the economy and the strategy to achieve the targets with maximum success.

It was agreed during the meeting that all sectors related with the economy will work in unison to achieve the economic targets with maximum effort and that the government will ensure that the common man is not affected by any adverse fallout of the epidemic.