An Iraqi military base, which houses U.S. forces, was targeted by rockets on Saturday for the second time this week.

Al-Taji military airbase, located 85 kilometers (some 53 miles) north of capital Baghdad, was targeted by Katyusha rockets, said Iraqi security officials who talked to local media.

The airbase houses joint forces including Iraqi and American soldiers as well as other foreign forces from the U.S.-led international coalition.

No casualties or damages have been reported yet.

The rocket attack on March 11 had killed a British national and two U.S. soldiers, injuring 12 soldiers.