KARACHI/ HYDERABAD -

Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani called on religious scholars of different schools of thought here on Sunday.

The ulema whom they met included Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman at Dar-ul-Uloom Naeemia, members of Majlis Rabita Committee, Karachi of Dawat-e-Islami at Faizan-e-Medina and Maulana Bashir Farooqui at Sylani Welfare Centre, says an official statement.

The ministers briefed them about the steps taken by the provincial government, especially by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 in the province.

For coping with this pandemic, they said, every possible preventive measure was being taken by the government, including declaration of health emergency in the province.

They urged that every citizen would have to play his or her due role to fight this epidemic.

Saeed Ghani said the seminaries and ulemas were a strong platform in the country, especially in Sindh, and that a message from this platform spreads to nook and corner of the country. Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman praised the efforts made by Sindh government against COVID-19, and assured that ulemas would extend all cooperation from the platform of mosques and seminaries to make this campaign successful. “This is not political, but a human issue. We would support Sindh government as much possible,” he reaffirmed, adding that all seminaries had been temporarily closed and the students sent to their homes.

Mufti Muneeb said the Sindh government had proved itself very efficient in handling threat from the virus. “And we pray for the safety of the entire nation from this menace,” he added.

The ministers said the cabinet members were out to mobilise the people from all walks of life to cooperate and support the Sindh government in containing the coronavirus.

Maulana Yaqoob Attari, Maulana Ilyas Qadri and Maulana Bashir Farooqi also assured the provincial ministers of full cooperation on behalf of their religious parties and welfare organisations. Maulana Bashir Farooqui informed the visiting provincial ministers that all required preventive measures were being taken at the time of serving meals to the deserving people.

Meanwhile, the leaders of Jamiat Mashaikh Pakistan and Khatib of Qadamgah mosque expressed satisfaction here on Sunday over the steps taken by the government to prevent coronavirus in the country. They urged people to adopt precautionary measures as suggested by the health ministry to stop the spread of deadly virus.

While addressing a press conference here at local press club, the leaders of Jamiat Mashaikh Pakistan Alhaj Gulshan Illahi Qadri, Muharamuddin Qadri, Dr Nazim Arain and others said that federal as well as Sindh government had adopted best possible measures for preventing the spread of coronavirus in the country. Meanwhile, addressing a press conference separately, Khatib of Qadamgah Mosque Moulana Haider Abass, Molana Gul Hassan Murtazavi and others said federal as well as provincial government and Pakistan Army had adopted best preventive measures to cope with the threat of coronavirus.

They also called upon people to follow government’s health advisories by standing at a distance from each other as a precaution so that they could be prevented from being infected with deadly disease.

They also called upon municipal authorities to launch cleanliness drive to provide clean environment to the citizens of Hyderabad so that they could feel safe in the current environment.

The religious leaders assured the government of their cooperation in implementing health advisories.