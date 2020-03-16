Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh, in joint operations with the Sindh police, have arrested four suspects allegedly involved in making forged documents and defrauding around 21 persons by taking around Rs9.3 million from them. The suspects were arrested from different areas, including Nagan Chowrangi and Clifton, said a spokesman of the Sindh Rangers on Sunday. The initial interrogation has revealed that the group is comprised of two members, who allegedly committed illegal activities in different cities of Sindh and Punjab. The suspects were identified as Munawer, Rana Shahid, Yaseen and Muhammad Asif.