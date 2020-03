Share:

LAHORE - Soyem of Dr Mubashir Hassan who passed away on Saturday will be held at his Gulberg residence (4-K, Gulberg-II) on Monday (today). Quran Khawani will be held at 4 pm, followed by Dua at 5:30 pm. Dr Hasan was laid to rest at Bagh-e-Rehmat graveyard on Bedian Road, Lahore the other day.