Share:

KARACHI - Managing Director, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), Asadullah Khan has devised a strategy to ensure payment of salaries to staffers on 1st of every month and pension to the retired employees by 5th of every month. Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, who is also chairman of the KW&SB, had also issued directives to the Water Board MD in this regard, said spokesman of the KW&SB Rizwan Haider on Sunday. The former staffers of the KW&SB will also be provided their outstanding dues in six monthly instalments, he said.