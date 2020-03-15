Share:

RAJANPUR -Three persons including a man and his son were killed while a woman sustained injuries in two separate road mishaps here on Sunday.

According to details, a citizen namely Muhammad Qasim resident of Safdarabad Rojhan area was going to Kot Mithan along with his six year-old son Sajjad and wife Miran Mai on motorcycle. Suddenly, the motorcycle collided with a truck parked along roadside near Indus highway road.

As a result, Qasim and his son died on the spot while Miran Mai sustained serious injuries. Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital where she was said to be out of danger.

In another incident, a person namely Rasheed resident of Fazilpur was crossing Indus highway when a speedy trailer ran over him. He died on the spot.

Police took the trailer into custody and started legal action while the driver managed to flee from the scene.