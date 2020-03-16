Share:

LAHORE - Two brothers riding motorcycle were crushed to death by a speeding trailer here on Sunday, rescue sources said. According to details, a reckless driven trailer ran over a motorcycle carrying two people at Raiwind Road in Lahore. Both motorcycle riders stated to be real brothers and hailing from Manga Mandi died on the spot in the accident. The trailer driver fled the scene of the accident and the bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police impounded the trailer and after registering a case against driver, started raids for his arrest.