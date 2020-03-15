Share:

FAISALABAD - Director General Faisalabad Development Authority Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has directed for following the comprehensive and effective strategy to increase the recovery of dues of WASA from the defaulter consumers.

He issued these directions while reviewing the pace of WASA recovery campaign during meeting with WASA officers.

Director Revenue (Domestic) Jhonson Haroon Gill, Director Revenue (Commercial) Sheharyar Hasan, Director Water Saqib Raza, Director Admin Shoaib Rasheed, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers were also present in the meeting.

The Director General FDA appreciated the improvement in dues recovery during last two months and directed that the effective awareness should be continued for sensitizing the consumers to pay the WASA bills timely.

He directed for accelerating departmental measures against chronic defaulters of WASA and said drastic steps should be taken against the commercial and industrial dues defaulters.

He stressed upon performing duties by field staff with more efficiently and honesty for detecting the illegal and ghost connections of water supply and sewerage.

He said the efficient and committed staff should properly be encouraged while staff of poor performance should be taken to task. He said that no complaint regarding delivery of WASA bills should be reported and any complaint of consumer relating to discrepancy in bill should be rectified immediately.

He urged upon bringing such consumers into billing network who were missing during the survey due to any reason.

The Director General directed the officials that the list of new consumers included into billing network be produced in the next meeting including the details of dues recovered. He asked the consumers to pay WASA dues timely so that better services could be provided to the citizens with sufficient resources. The meeting was informed that more than Rs 110.00 million were received as dues of WASA in the month of February while the amount of dues Rs 80.00 million approximately was received during the corresponding month in previous year 2019.

The Director General FDA directed for accelerating the efforts to achieve the set targets.