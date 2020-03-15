Share:

London-Wayne Rooney has criticised England’s football authorities over how long they took to suspend matches in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying it felt like players were being treated like “guinea pigs”.

The Premier League, English Football League, Women’s Super League and men and women’s FA Cup competitions were suspended on Friday following an emergency meeting sparked by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta testing positive for the virus a day earlier. “Why did we wait until Friday? Why did it take Mikel Arteta to get ill for the game in England to do the right thing?” the former England and Manchester United captain wrote in a column for the Times.

“For players, staff and their families it has been a worrying week — one in which you felt a lack of leadership from the government and from the FA and Premier League. “After the emergency meeting, at last the right decision was made. Until then it almost felt like footballers in England were being treated like guinea pigs.””

Rooney said he would never have been able to forgive the authorities if anyone in his family had contracted the virus through him. “The rest of sport — tennis, Formula One, rugby, golf, football in other countries — was closing down and we were being told to carry on,” he added. “I think a lot of footballers were wondering, ‘Is it something to do with money being involved in this?’ Thankfully football made the right call in the end. We had to put the season on hold. “If people’s lives are at risk, that has to come first.”

Rooney, currently at second-tier Derby County, also proposed restructuring the fixture calendar once football resumed. “We’re happy to play until September if the season extends to then, if that’s how it has to be. That’s our job,” he said. “As long as we know we’re safe to play and it’s a safe environment for spectators, we’ll play. “The next World Cup is in November and December 2022, so you could actually use this situation as an opportunity and say we’re going to finish the 2019-20 season later this year, then prepare for 2022 by having the next two seasons starting in winter.”

Valencia’s Garay first La Liga player to get coronavirus

VALENCIA-Valencia and Argentina defender Ezequiel Garay said on Sunday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first La Liga player to confirm he has the virus that has wreaked havoc on global sport.

“It’s clear that I have got off to the wrong start in 2020. I’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, I feel very good and now I just have to listen to the health authorities and for now remain isolated,” Garay wrote on his official Instagram account. The 33-year-old was already ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in February.

In line with most major sports worldwide, all organised football in Spain has been postponed for at least two weeks in a bid to prevent further spread of the virus. Spain is the second worst-affected country in Europe after Italy. Since Saturday, Spain has been in partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the epidemic.