MITHI - A young man was killed in a road accident as a land cruiser hit his motorcycle here on Mithi-Badin Road on Sunday. According to details, the accident happened when a 22-year-old man Aatam s/o Smaero Bheel, who was riding a motorcycle, was hit by a speeding Land Cruiser. As a result, the man was killed on the spot. Police rushed to the spot and impounded the vehicle besides shifting the body to his village.