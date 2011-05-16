OUR STAFF REPORTER LAHORE An alliance of over 20 prominent trade unions have unanimously decided to hold a protest demonstration and arrange a sit-in on the Mall to press the government to fix the workers salary at Rs15,000 per month in the upcoming budget of 2011-12. Addressing the press conference here at Lahore Press Club, Labour Party Pakistan chief and other workers unions representatives demanded the immediate release of detained labour leaders, besides calling for raising workers wages up to Rs15,000 from the current Rs7000. Flanked by other party leaders, Farooq Tariq, central leader and spokesman of the LPP, condemned the dismissal of 600 workers from the PTCL in August 2011 after they had demanded 50 per cent increase in their wages. He made it clear that Rs15,000 minimum salary for the labourer is possible by cut in defence budget, besides changing the lifestyle of the elite. There is a huge gap between the lifestyle of the lower class and the rich elite, so by adopting simple way of life industrialists and bureaucracy can reduce their expenditures and divert this money for the prosperity of the downtrodden, the prominent labour leader reiterated. He condemned the anti-labour policy of the government, saying that, in 80 per cent of organizations working in the country, workers were not being paid a minimum of Rs 7,000 as monthly wages. He stated that, instead of eight hours, a labourer had to work for 12 hours, terming it a blatant violation of law. He said that the government should check skyrocketing price hike of essential commodities by freezing their prices and raising minimum wages of the workers at least up to Rs.15,000 per month. He also demanded the raise in salaries of the workers employed in Government and Semi Government departments and Autonomous Bodies on the eve of announcement of Federal Budget. He asked for enforcement of labour laws through independent labour inspection machinery in conformity with the Principles of ILO Conventions No.81, also ratified by the Government of Pakistan. Demanding the immediate release of detained labourers, he said that, for last eight months, four labour leaders had been in detention. He stated the only crime of the leaders was that they had stood up against the oppression of the government and demanded 17 per cent increase in the wages of power looms workers. He demanded of the government to take emergent measures to end loadshedding and reopen the thousands of closed industrial enterprises which have rendered millions of workers jobless.