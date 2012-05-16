HAVELI LAKHA - If the genie of loadshedding is not bettled at the earliest, the masses will not support the Pakistan People’s Party in the upcoming general elections, said PPP city senior leader Irshad Ahmad Khan Ghori.

He was talking to mediamen here the other day.

He demanded the government to review the current situation with regards to the power issue in the country and took concrete measures to overcome the ongoing energy crisis.

He warned the government that if prompt and tangible measures were not taken to end the power crisis, the PPP might lose its majority in upcoming general election.

He requested to President Asif Zardari to solve the common man’s problems on priority basis.

He also criticised anti-PPP campaign of the PML-N and called it a puppet show.