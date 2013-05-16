

lahore



The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Liu Jian, called on PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Raiwind on Wednesday and congratulated him over PML-N’s victory in elections on the behalf of his country.

The ambassador emphasised that the Chinese leaders and people had great respect for Nawaz Sharif and regard him as an old friend of China. His contribution to strengthening the bilateral relations was well known and widely appreciated, the envoy said.

He briefed the PML-N chief about the forthcoming visit of China’s Prime Minister Li Keqiang to Pakistan, characterising it as another evidence of the high level of trust and confidence between the two countries. He added that the Chinese prime minister intended to have a cordial and productive meeting with Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz expressed pleasure at the forthcoming visit of Chinese premier, saying that he was looking forward to hold talks with the revered friend from China.

He said that he considered China a time-tested friend and he would endeavour to add greater substance to the existing ties between the two countries.

Staff Reporter from Islamabad adds: Interior Minister Malik Mohammad Habib Khan here on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Interior to review security arrangements for the upcoming visit of high-powered Chinese delegation, led by its Premier Li Keqiang, to Pakistan.

Chinese Prime Minister is starting his first ever visit to Pakistan from May 22. An official handout issued by the interior ministry says that all stakeholders attended the meeting.

The minister directed the meeting that foolproof security measured should be adopted and security level should be increased in and around the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). He said that aerial security surveillance should be carried out in coordination with police during the visit of Chinese premier. He further directed if any road was required to be closed due to security reasons, then proper alternate traffic plan should be made so public could not face any inconvenience.