BANNU : The security forces in collaboration with intelligence agencies captured two terrorists red handed while planting bomb under the bridge in Khawaja Khel here Friday. Reports suggest that one terrorist is from Afghanistan. According to sources, huge amount of explosives including suicide jackets, ball bearings and remote control bombs were recovered from the terrorists who were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies. The police launched a search operation in Havaid area and arrested 20 outlaws.
Two terrorists held while planting bomb
RELATED NEWS
Top Stories
comments powered by Disqus