ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father Asif Ali Zardari are of the view that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has to choose between democracy and his ego over the Panama leaks scandal, close aides said yesterday.

These PPP insiders told The Nation, Bilawal had been able to convince the senior Zardari that softening the stance over the Panama leaks could be fatal both for the party and the democracy.

The sources said the PPP will go into the National Assembly today (Monday) sticking with Bilawal’s policy of sticks and opposition leader Khurshid Shah will rely on the mutual agreement between the father and the son.

Prime Minister Sharif will make a policy statement over the Panama leaks in the National Assembly today as the opposition presses him to seriously investigate the Panama leaks scandal.

The PM has been avoiding to attend the parliamentary proceedings fearing a hostile response by the opposition who want him to quit for a fair probe. He was previously expected to attend the Friday’s sitting but delayed it until Monday to consult his advisors and allies. On Saturday, he also had to go for a private tour of Turkey with his family.

Information Minister Pervez Rashid announced that PM Sharif will make a policy statement in the National Assembly. Officials said the PM will offer a full-fledged accountability system to check such cases in the future.

Lately, the government and the opposition have been engaged in a verbal fight amid the Panama leaks controversy. The opposition threw seven questions at the PM and after answering these queries, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) also floated its own questionnaire for the rival parties.

To the opposition’s advantage, Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali refused the government’s plea to form the judicial commission to probe the allegations of the Panama Papers. The opposition parties, led by the PPP and the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, are now pushing the government to accept its Terms of Reference and launch investigations into the scandal.

Last week, the second round of the Panama Papers was released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in which more names of Pakistani nationals having offshore companies were revealed.

The issue became more complex after PTI chief Imran Khan said he had purchased and sold a flat in London through an offshore company – triggering a wave of criticism from the PML-N leaders.

Bilawal slammed Prime Minister Sharif for not attending the National Assembly sessions frequently. In a tweet, he said, “it is a fact our PM has attended more foreign trips than national assembly sessions.”

PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed last week that Zardari had lost control over the PPP as Bilawal was having his way regarding the Panama leaks.

Speaking in a television programme, Qureshi said Bilawal was running the show in Punjab and over the Panama leak scandal

Senior PPP leader Senator Rehman Malik, who is in the United Kingdom for a meeting with Zardari, told The Nation that both Bilawal and Zardari were in regular contact and there was no difference of opinion on the Panama leaks.

“Khurshid Shah is speaking the language of Bilawal and Zardari. He is not preferring anybody. You will see he will stick to the PPP policy in the National Assembly. He will speak the PPP’s language in the assembly,” he said.

Malik said Bilawal and Zardari wanted a serious investigation into the Panama leaks to strengthen democracy.

“As I said earlier, the Panama leaks could inflict a leak into democracy. The PPP is not for toppling the government, we want a fair investigation,” he added.

The lawmaker said there were no two policies of the PPP on the Panama leaks. “Bilawal has the same policy that Zardari has. Their aim is to protect the democracy and improve the accountability system,” he maintained.

Malik said PM Sharif needed to consult saner elements within the PML-N to come out of the crises. “If he agrees to investigate and talk to the opposition, there will be no unnecessary protest by the opposition parties. The protest is only because of the government’s defiance. There is no personal conflict,” he contended.

Another PPP leader said the PM had to shun his ego and accept the justified demands of the opposition. “We are ready to help him in introducing new laws for such cases. We are there to cooperate but we cannot allow him to escape accountability,” he said.

The PPP leader said a simple statement in the National Assembly will not satisfy the opposition who had been waiting for weeks to see the premier respond to their questions. “The PM can contact Zardari anytime for advice. We are always there for help but we cannot support corruption,” he said.

PPP spokesman Senator Farhatullah Babar said the PPP had a clear stance over the Panama leaks and there was no difference of opinion among the top leaders.

He said the government had to take up the scandal very seriously as it could be the turning point in the history of Pakistan.

“Bilawal is the party chairman and Zardari is the co-chairman. There has been no contradictory statements by the two,” he remarked.