islamabad - Around 2000 personnel including policemen, security guards and Masajid guards will perform security duty during the holy month of Ramadan in coordination with the notables of the area.

According to a plan chalked out following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri, SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has devised an elaborate security plan for the month of Ramadan. As per plan, 2000 security men will perform special duties at 975 Masajids and 33 imambargahs in the city. The police officials/security guards/masjid guards will be deployed for security of worship places in Islamabad during the month of Holy Ramadan. These security arrangements shall be supervised by SPs while SDPOs and SHOs would conduct security checking during Namaz timings.

Special police strength has been called from Police Line Headquarters and provided to various police stations with the purpose to ensure effective security at worship places and markets. The police stations have been directed to coordinate with office bearers of traders union in their respective areas to ensure effective security. A drive against professional beggars would also be launched and they will not be allowed to gather outside the worship places. Mosque committees will not allow any stranger or outsider to stay in worship places. The police officials have been directed to carry out checking of hotels, motels, inns and guest houses for security purposes.

The patrolling teams of various police stations, teams of Pakistan Rangers and Muhafiz Squads would patrol in their respective areas and maintain high vigilance. IGP Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri and SSP Islamabad Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi will themselves check the duties of police officials at various points while police officials will have the Iftar with personnel performing duties at various points.

SSP Islamabad Najeeb-Ur-Rehman Bugvi has also directed to ensure compliance of these security arrangements during the month of Ramazan, according to the police officials. Only one gate of worship place would be kept open during the month of Ramazan. Mosque committees would conduct checking through metal detectors and also deploy private security guards for the purpose, under the plan.

Meanwhile, property dealers have been directed to furnish the record of tenants to the police stations of their respective areas. All the SDPOs and SHOs have been directed to personally supervise the security arrangements during Ramadan and ensure the deployment of police officials or private security guards where it is necessary. The SSP has also ordered for strict security at entry and exit points of the city and keep strict monitoring of those coming in the city or leaving it. The SSP has categorically told that no laxity will be tolerated by any official in performing security duties.