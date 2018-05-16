Share:

rawalpindi - A total of 21 traffic accidents were reported in District Command and Control Room, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi, during the last 24 hours while the rescuers attended 26 victims, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Tuesday.

Of 26, some 19 people sustained serious injuries and were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and Holy Family Hospital (HFH) for medical treatment, he said. Two injured died on the spot during accidents, he said.

He said, however, 5 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were provided first aid at spot by Emergency Medical Teams of Rescue 1122 and in these reported Road Traffic Crashes 2 victims expired.