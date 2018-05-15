Share:

KASUR: Kasur Saddr police claimed on Tuesday to have busted five members of a dacoit gang including the ringleader wanted in more than 14 cases of heinous crime here the other day.

According to SP (investigation) Quddus Baig, suspect Riaz alias Riaji along with his accomplices had formed a dacoit gang whose affiliates looted citizens on the roads leading to villages in Kasur City and Khuddian.

Under directives from District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat, a special police team under the supervision of DSP Saddr Circle Nasir Mehmood Bajwa was formed for the arrest of the accused. Utilising their professional capabilities, the team members traced out the gang members and busted five of them.

The police also recovered seven motorcycles, Rs150,000 cash, 12 cell phones and five pistols from their possession. The police handed over the motorcycles to the real owners. Social circles lauded the police performance.

The DPO announced cash prizes for the team members.

Demo against poor sewerage system

NOORPUR THAL: A large number of people staged a protest in front of the office of assistant commissioner against poor sewerage system in Bagianwala and Khair Bakhsh localities here the other day. During a media talk, they expressed concerns over the chocked sewage system and ponds of stagnant dirty water .They demanded the high-ups concerned take immediate notice of the worsening sanitary condition in the city.