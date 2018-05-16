Share:

LAHORE-Lahore Division’s male and female boxers wrapped up Punjab Open Inter-Division Boxing Championship with 16 gold medals here at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday.

Faisalabad secured second position with two gold medals and DG Khan finished third with three gold on the last day of championship.

In women’s competitions, Lahore’s Rabia Basri, Tahira Warsi and Arzoo Ashraf clinched gold medals in 45kg, 60kg and 75kg weight categories respectively. Rabia outplayed Rawalpindi’s Roma Yousaf in 45kg final while bronze medals went to Sania Ismail and Laiba Shafiq. Tahira downed Iqra Khan also from Rawalpindi for gold medal while bronze medal was taken by Aqsa.

Arzoo won third gold medal for Lahore, when she defeated Sana Bibi of Faisalabad while Hania and Najma bagged bronze medal in this category. Gujranwala’s Savera outclassed Sumeera Ali of Faisalabad in the final to clinch gold while Zumera Hussain of Faisalabad lifted 57kg gold after beating Isma Younis of Rawalpindi.

Lahore boxers also dominated the proceedings in boys youth class competitions winning five titles in different weight categories.

Lahore’s Hamza Sikandar won gold in the 32kg against Multan’s Ali Raza while bronze medal went to Ihtasham and Sibghatullah. Zain Rafiq of Lahore dethroned Sadat Hussain of Faisalabad in 45kg category while Hashim and Haman Haider won bronze medals in this category. Lahore’s three more boxers Ibrar Ahmed (52kg), Mudassir Khan (60kg) and Yousaf Ali Butt (64kg) defeated M Arsalan, M Suleman and Faisal Shafiq in their respective title bouts.

Adeel of Gujranwala (36kg), M Talha of Faisalabad (40kg) and Shah Ahmed from DG Khan (49kg) were also among the successful boxers, who toppled their opponents in their respective weight categories grab gold.

In men’s elite class competitions, eight boxers from Lahore won the title bouts in their respective weight categories. Lahore’s M Naeem captured gold medal in 52kg fight against Qamrosh of Gujranwala. Naqeebullah also from Lahore managed to bag gold medal in 56kg bout against Farhan Raza.

Meanwhile, boxer Amir Khan accorded warm welcome first at the Allama Iqbal International Airport and later at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall, where he, along with his wife Faryal, graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest.